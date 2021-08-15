BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Up 129.6% in July

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 129.6% from the July 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHD. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $637,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

