Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares in the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYC opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

