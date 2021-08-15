BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Down 61.3% in July

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the July 15th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:MYN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.39. 123,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,795. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 334,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 22,625 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

