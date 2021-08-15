Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 49.9% from the July 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE BGX opened at $14.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $15.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

