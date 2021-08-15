Blank Wallet Price Reaches $0.78 on Exchanges (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 47.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 55.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $15.05 million and $2.47 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001689 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00048214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00132595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.16 or 0.00154846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,999.48 or 1.00099453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.05 or 0.00877081 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,296.23 or 0.07172918 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.