Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Market Cap Achieves $3.42 Million (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.58 or 0.00005521 BTC on exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00058160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.76 or 0.00862093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00109265 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00044428 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,474,642 coins and its circulating supply is 1,326,380 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using U.S. dollars.

