BlockMesh One Day Trading Volume Tops $264.00 (BMH)

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One BlockMesh coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlockMesh has a total market cap of $135,345.45 and approximately $264.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BlockMesh has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $415.47 or 0.00871096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00108238 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00044477 BTC.

BlockMesh Profile

BMH is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlockMesh’s official website is www.blockmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BlockMesh

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockMesh directly using US dollars.

