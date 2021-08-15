Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Blocknet has a market cap of $7.94 million and $13,484.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blocknet has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00053588 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00029499 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00009271 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,932,878 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

