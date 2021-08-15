bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLUE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at $32,027,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.59. bluebird bio has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $62.90.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The business’s revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.