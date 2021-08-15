BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 13,383 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 489.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA opened at $81.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.