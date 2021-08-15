BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $115.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.63. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

