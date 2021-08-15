BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $23.01 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $23,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,793,000 after purchasing an additional 450,378 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,950.8% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 306,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 291,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 443,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,245,000 after purchasing an additional 207,276 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,071.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 212,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 202,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 296,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,516,000 after purchasing an additional 174,904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $101.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.41. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

