BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.08 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $223.32 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $228.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.87.

