BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.30 Million in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares comprises about 0.5% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $705,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $541,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $3,718,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,198,000.

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.04 and a one year high of $51.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11.

