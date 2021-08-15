BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $4.97 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 184,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $108,000.

Shares of DFAC opened at $27.52 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.88.

