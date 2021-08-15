BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $4.97 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 184,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $108,000.

Shares of DFAC opened at $27.52 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.88.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.