BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 693,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,560 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 4.4% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $22,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE opened at $31.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

