Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of BBSRF remained flat at $$1.13 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,124. Bluestone Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.30.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
