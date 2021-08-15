Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BBSRF remained flat at $$1.13 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,124. Bluestone Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.30.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Blanco gold project and the Mita geothermal project located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

