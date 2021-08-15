B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.84.

BMRRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.84 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.04. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $33.84.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

