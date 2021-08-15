Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Up 91.8% in July

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a growth of 91.8% from the July 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Bolloré stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. 32,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Bolloré has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.46.

About Bolloré

BollorÃ© SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

