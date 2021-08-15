BOMB Trading Up 94.9% This Week (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 94.9% higher against the dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $4.85 million and $280,398.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.36 or 0.00011278 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,487.24 or 0.99686869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00033581 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00078894 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000986 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00012824 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000559 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 905,004 coins and its circulating supply is 904,216 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

