Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.50.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 491,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 81,333 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,899,000. NYL Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,291,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 201,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 65,097 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

