Bonded Finance Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $5.31 million and $85,131.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00057303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.81 or 0.00867990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00104170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00044020 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

BOND is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

