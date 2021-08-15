Bondly One Day Volume Tops $339,650.00 (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded up 162.8% against the US dollar. Bondly has a total market cap of $798,215.49 and $339,650.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00059093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $411.73 or 0.00866382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00107608 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00044315 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

