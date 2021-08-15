BonFi (BNF) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.15 Million

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, BonFi has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One BonFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BonFi has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $339,770.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00058342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.47 or 0.00864915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00108543 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00044685 BTC.

BonFi Profile

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

