BonusCloud (BXC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.42 Million

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. BonusCloud has a market cap of $1.42 million and $42,243.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonusCloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00058890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.09 or 0.00871475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00109978 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00044411 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BXC is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,436,298 coins. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

BonusCloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.