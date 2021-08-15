Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Booking were worth $24,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,487.24.

BKNG traded up $10.25 on Friday, reaching $2,203.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,591. The firm has a market cap of $90.47 billion, a PE ratio of 219.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,215.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($10.81) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

