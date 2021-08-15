Boolberry (BBR) Reaches Market Cap of $36,695.23

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Boolberry has a total market capitalization of $36,695.23 and $1.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boolberry coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Boolberry has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Boolberry

Boolberry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Boolberry is boolberry.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Boolberry is a wild Keccak algorithm PoW crypto coin. The block interval, or target, is set to 120 seconds. The total number of coins is limited to approximately 18.5 million and the block reward reduces in a variable manner with shortening time spans between reductions. “

Buying and Selling Boolberry

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boolberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boolberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

