BOOM Trading Up 2% This Week (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. BOOM has a total market cap of $5.37 million and $68,882.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOOM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00057559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.64 or 0.00861705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00105390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00044352 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,662,138 coins and its circulating supply is 778,631,405 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.