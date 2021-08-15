Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Up 36.7% This Week

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 32.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.40 or 0.00011687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 36.7% against the US dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $323,218.63 and $39,312.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00048657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00130135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00154478 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,300.00 or 1.00202093 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.64 or 0.00877884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.00 or 0.07066080 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

