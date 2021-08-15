Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,782 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Boot Barn worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3,254.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $206,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

In other Boot Barn news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 149,201 shares of company stock worth $11,631,836 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOOT opened at $86.74 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.78.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

