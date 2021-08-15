Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Danske raised Boozt AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Boozt AB (publ) stock traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391. Boozt AB has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $26.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29.

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

