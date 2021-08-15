Boson Protocol (BOSON) Trading 52.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $52.85 million and $2.62 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00002963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 52.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.70 or 0.00430317 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003324 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00012185 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $610.29 or 0.01328372 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,827,239 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

