Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 245 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $441.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $444.64.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

