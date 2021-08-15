Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

VO stock opened at $244.15 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $244.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

