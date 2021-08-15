Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 12,650 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $148.22 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.10 and a 12 month high of $150.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.89.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

