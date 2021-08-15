Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,541,000 after acquiring an additional 28,971 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $221.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

