Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $168.45 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $159.32 and a twelve month high of $231.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.