Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 80,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 12.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.1% during the second quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 430,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,524,000 after acquiring an additional 19,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 169.8% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 10,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,151 shares of company stock worth $1,417,136. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.69.

NYSE:NEE opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $163.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

