Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $2.43 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,409 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Bank of America by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009,021 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.02. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $350.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.