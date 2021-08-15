Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after buying an additional 1,311,447 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,992,000 after buying an additional 778,677 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,530,000 after buying an additional 582,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,766,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,354,000 after buying an additional 30,631 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $163.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $163.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

