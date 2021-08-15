Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,293.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,480.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

