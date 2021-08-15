Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 1,670 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 661,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $230.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.