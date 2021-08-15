Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 6,050 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Public Storage by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.55.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $314.67 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $196.43 and a 52 week high of $316.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.