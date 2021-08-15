Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 32.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 1.3% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 10.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in National Grid by 6.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $66.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $2.2812 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. National Grid’s payout ratio is 127.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

