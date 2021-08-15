Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 16,420 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,420 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 45.6% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 11.8% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.8% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 66,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in AMETEK by 4.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 45,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AME opened at $137.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.90 and a 12 month high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

AME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.