Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several research firms have commented on EPAY. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $152,944.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $31,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $1,079,077 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

