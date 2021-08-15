Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 404,500 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the July 15th total of 1,137,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 577.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMBLF remained flat at $$8.55 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50. Brambles has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $10.98.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

