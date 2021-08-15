Brave Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,857 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.8% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 185.2% in the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.40.

NYSE DIS opened at $181.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $329.01 billion, a PE ratio of 296.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

