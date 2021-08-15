Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $7.66 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90,667 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 2.3% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 512.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $38.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.