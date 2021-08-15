Brave Asset Management Inc. Purchases 21,891 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares during the period. J2 Global makes up about 9.6% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brave Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of J2 Global worth $32,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 8.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 187.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $2,381,000.

In other news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCOM. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

J2 Global stock opened at $133.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.90.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

